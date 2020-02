The public is invited to attend the Beverly Hills Active Adult Club’s City Council Candidates Forum on Monday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roxbury Park Community Center, 471 South Roxbury Drive, in Beverly Hills.

The candidates for Beverly Hills City Council on March 3 will be in attendance.

Beverly Hills Active Adult Club President Les Bronte will moderate the forum. Each candidate will be introduced and provided three minutes for opening remarks, followed by questions from the audience and three minutes for closing remarks.

The event is free, and seating is provided first come, first served. Light refreshments will be available.

For information, call the Roxbury Park Community Center at (310)285-6840.