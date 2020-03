The Broad announced on Feb. 21 that its outdoor plaza has been named after its longtime leading partner as the East West Bank Plaza.

“We have been honored to partner with East West Bank on innovative programs that have showcased the art in the Broad collection and deepened visitors’ engagement with the art on view,” said Joanne Heyler, founding director of The Broad. “Our two institutions share a commitment to serving our communities, and with their support, we have been able to expand our arts education programs and family offerings as part of our mission to make contemporary art accessible to as many people as possible.”

The 24,000-square-foot plaza adjacent to the museum provides a vibrant outdoor space for the public to enjoy and will serve as an entryway to downtown Los Angeles’ arts and culture corridor along Grand Avenue when a new station opens behind The Broad in 2022 as part of Metro’s regional connector project extending the Metro Gold Line Little Tokyo/Arts District Station to the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.

East West Bank is also the sponsor of The Broad’s fifth-anniversary year of exhibitions, installations and events. The Broad is dedicating its first- and third-floor galleries to showcasing its collection for much of 2020 to celebrate the museum’s anniversary.

This unique rotating program includes conversations with artists and deep dives into the work of icons of American postwar art and 1960s pop, key artists of the 1980s New York and Los Angeles art scenes, and important figures from the 1990s to the present day.

The Broad Museum is located at 221 S. Grand Ave. For information, call (213)232-6250, or visit thebroa­d.org.­