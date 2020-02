The city of Beverly Hills welcomed the newest members of the Beverly Hills Fire Department at its class of 2020 Recruit Badge Pinning Ceremony on Feb. 6. Christopher Balassanian (left), Ryan Gardy and Devon Meister were joined by Beverly Hills Fire Chief Gregory Barton at the ceremony. The Beverly Hills Fire Department operates the city’s three fire stations and responds to over 7,000 incidents per year. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/departments/firedepartment.