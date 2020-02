For the second consecutive year on Oscar weekend, the “Motion Plus Design” festival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood.

The international event showcases the best in motion design, a discipline that applies graphic design principles to filmmaking and video production through animation and visual effects. The festival will include presentations followed by a rooftop cocktail party.

Designers from around the world will present their work including Helen Hsu and Zaoeyo, of China; Nick Denboer and Vallée Duhamel, of Canada; Clim, from Spain; Martina Stiftinger, of the United Kingdom; and Rokkaboy, from Poland.

“On the weekend of the Academy Awards, ‘Motion Plus Design’ will celebrate seven of the world’s top motion designers,” said Festival Founder and Director Kook Ewo. “Film title sequences are an essential part of feature films and yet their creators are unsung. While the Emmys recognize Outstanding Main Title Design for television, unfortunately, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to introduce an Oscar for Best Film Titles.”

General admission tickets are $75; $25 for students. An additional $25 cocktail pass is available for the cocktail party, which will also include speakers.

The Montalbán is located at 1615 Vine St. For tickets and information, visit themontalban.com/motion-plus-design.