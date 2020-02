The city of Beverly Hills is seeking artists to apply for its spring 2020 art show to be held on May 16-17 in Beverly Gardens Park.

Artists can apply for a juried spot selected by a panel of independent fine art professionals. The “Beverly Hills artSHOW” is organized over a weekend in the spring and fall and attracts an estimated 40,000 visitors to each show. Approximately 250 artists will be selected to exhibit their work in 11 categories including painting, sculpture, ceramics and glass, drawing, traditional printmaking, furnishings, photography and digital art, jewelry and two-dimensional and three-dimensional mixed media.

To apply, visit beverlyhills.org/artshowapp, or email artshow@beverlyhills.org.