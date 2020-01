A 27-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by her own vehicle on Jan. 20 following an alleged road rage incident in Hollywood, police said.

Authorities arrested another 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the victim’s car and booked her for felony hit-and-run for her alleged involvement that led to the driver’s death.

Det. Olin Osborne, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division, described the case as “unusual” and the death as an “accident.” The incident began at approximately 11:54 p.m. when the two women were in a grey Mercedes traveling south on Martel Avenue near Sunset Boulevard and struck the rear tire of a motorcycle being driven by an unidentified man. The driver of the Mercedes fled and the motorcyclist followed until the car suddenly turned into a driveway and the two women inside the vehicle got out, Osborne said.

The motorcyclist also stopped, and the two women became involved in a confrontation with him, Osborne added. The Mercedes rolled forward and struck a curb and tree. The passenger got back into the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and allegedly shifted the vehicle, and it rolled backwards. As the driver attempted to get back into the driver’s side of the vehicle, she was knocked down and became trapped under the vehicle, Osborne said. The vehicle rolled over the driver and killed her.

The passenger fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. She has been identified as Samantha Cunha, who Osborne said is from Florida but had been recently living in the Hollywood area. The deceased victim, also a resident of the Hollywood area, was not identified pending notification of next of kin. The motorcyclist remained at the scene and is also considered a victim, Osborne said.

Cunha was arrested and booked for felony hit and run because authorities believe her actions led to the victim’s death, and she fled the scene. Cunha posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody. Osborne said the case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will review the investigation and determine if charges will be filed.

Osborn said the incident serves as a reminder that anyone involved in a collision is required by law to stay at the scene and render aid if possible. Anyone with information is urged to call West Traffic Division detectives at (213)473-0234.