AJC Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard Temple are holding a “Global Briefing on Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” a series of seminars running from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, April 2.

Anti-Semitism has been called the world’s longest hatred. Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel recalled, “We were there. We saw our parents, we saw our friends die because of anti-Semitism.”

Guests can now join AJC Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard Temple for an engaging and thought-provoking dialogue about contemporary anti-Semitism, its origins and what is being done to combat it. Additional seminars in the series will be held on Feb. 27, March 5 and April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The seminar on Jan. 9 is titled “Christian Anti-Judaism, White Supremacy & Holocaust Denial/Distortion,” followed by “Anti-Semitism on the Left: Israel, Anti-Zionism and Intersectionality” on Feb. 27; “Anti-Semitism and the Muslim World: Conspiracy Theories, Political Islam and Iran” on March 5; and “AJC Practicum: Best Practices in Combating Anti-Semitism Online, On Campus and On Both Sides of the Aisle” on April 2.

Featured speakers will be Holly Huffnagle, assistant director of international relations for AJC Los Angeles; Dr. Saba Soomekh, assistant director of interreligious and intergroup affairs for AJC Los Angeles; and Stefan Schneider, Consul General of Germany.

The seminars will be held at Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s Irmas Campus, 11661 W. Olympic Blvd. For information, visit eventbrite.com/e/global-briefing-on-antisemitism-past-present-future-tickets-79082199989.