The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents “Sunday Funday,” a dance series that includes a free, family-friendly African dance lesson led by Cameroonian-born dancer and choreographer Titus Fotso.

The class, an energetic union of music, dance and tradition, includes accompaniment by live drummers and spotlights the artistry and music of West Africa. “Sunday Funday” will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 on The Wallis’ outdoor Promenade Terrace.

The series will continue with Parker Bent/Dance Sundays: Salsa with Debbie Allen on March 8; Dance Sundays: Hip-Hop on April 12; Story Pirates/Dance Sundays: Vogue on May 10; Parker Bent/Dance Sundays: Flamenco on June 14; and Dance Sundays: Salsa with Debbie Allen on July 12.

“The Wallis is deeply committed to presenting exceptional and entertaining family programs that engage and inspire children and adults of all ages,” said Paul Crewes, artistic director for The Wallis. “Sunday Funday activates our beautiful Promenade Terrace with a variety of free programs for the entire community to enjoy and participate in.”

Story Pirates and Parker Bent shows are at 11 a.m.; Dance Sundays run from noon to 2 p.m. The public can attend either or both programs. Events are free and no reservations are needed.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. For information, call (310)746-4000, or visit TheWallis.org.