Flowers and mementos marked the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Canadian progressive rock band Rush, whose drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart, died on Jan. 7 at the age of 67. Behind hits like “Tom Sawyer,” “New World Man” and “Limelight,” the band produced 24 gold records and 14 platinum records. Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Rush’s star is located at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit walkoffame.com.