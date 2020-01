Hollywood Heritage welcomes actress Cora Sue Collins for a discussion and screening on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 7, 1979, Collins held a party gathering childhood acting friends from the 1930s and 1940s. The event included Jackie Cooper, Donald O’Connor, Peggy Ryan, Jane Withers, Roddy McDowall, Peggy Ann Garner, Jane Powell, Gloria Jean and Ann Rutherford.

Collins will host a screening of the videotaped evening enhanced with stills and film clips by editor Les Perkins.

A Q & A session with Collins is also included. General admission is $15. The Hollywood Heritage Museum is located at 2100 N. Highland Ave. For information, visit hollywoodheritage.org.