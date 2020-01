Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division are seeking information about a group of suspects who were arrested for allegedly robbing multiple cell phone stores in the second half of 2019.

Four of the five suspects believed to have committed the robberies are in custody and a fifth is still being sought by authorities. The suspect still being sought was described as a juvenile, and police are hoping a tip will lead to his whereabouts.

The suspects allegedly robbed the stores from Aug. 1 through Dec. 23. The robberies occurred between 2 and 7 p.m. in at least six stores, including a location in the 600 block of Western Avenue. The other robberies occurred at stores in the San Fernando Valley, East Los Angeles and South Los Angeles. Additional hold-ups allegedly attributed to the crews have occurred in Orange and San Bernardino counties.

The suspects walked into the stores and took items from display tables, police said. The suspects then either cut or pulled the security cables from the electronic devices and ran out of the stores with multiple phones.

The suspects were responsible for thousands of dollars in property loss. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple counts against one of the suspects Damon Levi Williams, as well as charges against the three other suspects, all of whom were not named because they are juveniles ages 14 to 17.

Video of the suspect who is still wanted can be viewed by visiting lapdonline.org. Anyone with information is urged to call Dets. Matthew Gares or James Verner at (213)486-6940.