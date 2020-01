Sing-a-long with “All Join In!”, a musical comedy running from Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, April 5, at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Originally commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Santa Monica Playhouse Family Theatre Musical Matinee series, “All Join In!” allows audiences to join Cinderella on a fun and uplifting adventure with her fairytale friends. The play written by Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo stars Tiffany Haile, Taylor Korsak, Ashley Kowalski, Mei Tam and Graham Silbert. Showtimes are 12:30 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Adult tickets are $15; $12.50 for children 12 and under. 1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica. (310)394-9779 ext. 2, santamonicaplayhouse.com.