A 37-year-old West Hollywood man entered a no contest plea on Jan. 17 to a charge stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a dog.

The defendant, who has legally changed his name to Sexy Vegan but was previously known as Hansel DeBartolo, entered the plea to one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, according to Deputy District Attorney Bradley Lieberman, of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The defendant was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and 52 weeks of attending a sexual offender program.

Sexy Vegan was arrested on Sept. 24 after a civilian notified authorities about a social media post of a video depicting animal abuse. Authorities identified that the video was posted by the defendant earlier that month and he was taken into custody at a home in Newhall where he had been staying. He had originally been charged with one misdemeanor count each of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.

The social media post was taken down shortly after the arrest. The defendant’s dogs were seized by Los Angeles County Animal Control officers after the defendant’s arrest and will not be returned. As part of the plea agreement, the defendant is prohibited from owning any animals while on probation.