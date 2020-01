The Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles will launch a new Korean language program beginning on Jan. 7. Eight classes are offered including introductory Korean; basic A and B; intermediate A, B and C; and advanced A and B. The 12-week classes are held every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. The program is open to anyone 18 or older interested in learning about Korean language and culture. The cost is $80 per class. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (323)936-3025, or visit kccla.org.