UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents “Lea DeLaria Live In Concert” on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. DeLaria, also known as “Big Boo,” will perform a variety of songs including numbers from her latest album “House of David: delaria+bowie=jazz.” Tickets start at $28. 929 S. Broadway. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.