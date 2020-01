The Los Angeles Police Department has purchased three electric off-road motorcycles using a Clean Transportation Funding Grant from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee.

The motorcycles were manufactured by Zero, a company based near Santa Cruz, California. They are being tested by the LAPD in a pilot project to determine the effectiveness of zero emissions motorcycles in off-road patrols in parks, on hiking trails, equestrian habitats and unpaved driving surfaces.

The motorcycles can be used on sand and gravel, as well as water, mud and snow. Because electric motorcycles do not emit sound, they are an ideal choice in habitats where noise and emissions can cause harm, police said. The motorcycles will also be used for patrols at special events.

Since 1990, the MSRC has invested more than $400 million in hundreds of clean transportation initiatives that reduce air pollution from motor vehicles. The LAPD sought MSRC’s assistance to launch its Zero All Electric Off-Road Motorcycles Pilot Program. The amount of the grant was not provided, but Zero motorcycles start at approximately $8,500 For information, visit cleantransportationfunding.org.