The film is Emmy-nominated producer and director Jill Demby Guest’s documentary about World War II veteran, Nazi prisoner of war and psychoanalyst Dr. Bernard W. Bail. A Q&A session with Guest will follow the screening.

Narrated by Emmy-winning actor Peter Coyote, “And Now, Love” is the story of the now 96-year-old Bail, who was shot down over Nazi Germany. Imprisoned in a German hospital, he fell in love with his German nurse who introduced him to a spiritual love that shaped his career as a psychoanalyst.

“And Now, Love” was named Best Documentary at the 2018 Sunscreen Film Festival West and Guest was named Best Director (documentary) for the film at the 2018 Culver City Film Festival and the 2018 Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Guest has produced numerous films for PBS and has produced and directed pieces for Warner Brothers and Disney, including video documentaries about “The West Wing,” “John Lennon: Imagine with Yoko Ono,” “National Treasure,” “The O.C.,” “High School Musical,” “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” and “Without A Trace.”

Admission to the museum and screening are free. The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is located at 100 S. The Grove Drive. For information, visit lamoth.org.