The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presents “Into the Light,” an exhibit of portraits of Holocaust survivors by photographer Nancy Baron running through Sunday, March 15.

“Into the Light” is a portrait project featuring Holocaust survivors who live in the desert region around Palm Springs. Disturbed by a growing number of Holocaust deniers, Baron was inspired to document and celebrate the last generation of survivors who witnessed the atrocities of World War II. The photographs capture the wisdom, humor and resilience of the subjects.

Born in Chicago, Baron is currently based in Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Her fine art documentary photography includes portraits, landscapes and architectural photographs.

An opening reception with Baron will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. Admission is free; however RSVP is required. Visit lamoth.ticketleap.com/light/details.

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is located at 100 S. The Grove Drive. For information, visit lamoth.org.