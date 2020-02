LA Opera presents the world premiere of “Eurydice” by composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl running from Saturday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The opera is based on Ruhl’s 2003 play of the same name and is directed by Mary Zimmerman. Aucoin is a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, as are Ruhl and Zimmerman. In addition to composing “Eurydice,” he will also conduct the new work depicting the struggle between love and death.

“Ever since I arrived at LA Opera as artist in residence in the fall of 2016, I have been at work on ‘Eurydice,’ so it feels deeply right that this opera’s premiere will be the culminating event of my rich and joyful residency here,” Aucoin said. “Sarah Ruhl’s libretto is heartbreaking, funny, surreal and magical. At certain moments, you may find yourself laughing through tears. I hope my music has matched her extraordinary emotional range and I think L.A. audiences are in for a thrilling ride.”

“Eurydice” reimagines the ancient myth of “Orpheus and Eurydice” for a modern age, bringing the heroine out of the shadows and into the forefront of her own narrative.

“When I wrote the play, I was still in the process of leaving my primary genre, poetry and moving toward playwriting,” Ruhl said. “As a result, ‘Eurydice’ on the page looks more like a poem than a play, and I think it is the white space on the page where poetry might take flight and become music.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 8, 14 and 20, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 23. Tickets start at $19. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave. For information, call (213)972-8001, or visit laopera.org.