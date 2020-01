The Los Angeles Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its Campo Gorilla Reserve.

The zoo’s 25-year-old female western lowland gorilla N’djia (en-JEE-uh) recently gave birth to her first baby on Jan. 18, marking the first gorilla birth at the L.A. Zoo in over 20 years. N’djia and her baby, for which the sex has yet to be determined, spent their first day together bonding behind-the-scenes at the zoo.

“This historic birth is a step forward for western lowland gorilla conservation,” said Denise M. Verret, CEO and director of the zoo. “For the first time in over two decades, Angelenos will now have a unique opportunity to watch this gorilla baby grow up at the L.A. Zoo. I want to thank our dedicated animal care and animal health teams who have worked tirelessly monitoring N’djia and her baby’s progress.”

Over the first weeks of the young gorilla’s life, animal care staff will allow N’djia and her newborn to choose whether to join father, 32-year-old male silverback gorilla Kelly, and the rest of the troop or remain behind-the-scenes. While N’djia may choose to remain resting with her baby away from public viewing, guests may get a glimpse of them as N’djia and her baby begin to explore and move around Campo Gorilla Reserve over the coming weeks. Animal care and animal health staff will continue to closely monitor N’djia and her baby’s health and development.

The Los Angeles Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive. For information, call (323)644-4200, or visit lazoo.org.