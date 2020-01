In a 10-0 vote on Jan. 21, the Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution calling for the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to be retroactively awarded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Council members Herb Wesson, Monica Rodriguez, Mike Bonin, Joe Buscaino and Jose Huizar were absent.

The Astros and Red Sox have been embroiled in a cheating scandal involving alleged sign-stealing, and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has fined the Astros, suspended their general manager and manager, and taken away draft picks. The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox have also parted ways with their managers, who were identified as participants in the alleged scheme.

The city’s resolution, which was jointly proposed by City Councilmen Paul Koretz, 5th District, and Gilbert Cedillo, 1st District, asks for Manfred to do more, including revoking the championships won by the Astros and Red Sox and giving those titles to the Dodgers.

“This country needs to receive a message,” Koretz said at a press conference before the Jan. 21 council meeting. “Cheating is not okay. We need that message now more than ever. If we don’t stand up for the ethics of baseball, then indeed the entire system of the American pastime is flawed.”

More information will be included in the Jan. 23 issue of the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press.