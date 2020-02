Steven Barlam has joined Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles in the newly created role of CEO of JFS Care, a segment of the agency that provides home care throughout the Los Angeles area.

Since receiving his master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Barlam has worked exclusively in the field of geriatrics. Beginning in the nonprofit arena, Barlam began his career at Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, before creating a private practice, Senior Care Management, in Beverly Hills.

In 1999, Barlam co-founded LivHOME, which was one of the first national models to integrate geriatric care management into home care. After 21 years at LivHOME, Barlam is returning to Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles.

Barlam has worked directly with older adults and their families, has developed innovative service delivery models and has a passion for care management. His personal motto is, “It’s got to be good enough for my mother.”

“Steve brings deep experience, expertise, and innovation to JFS Care,” said Eli Veitzer, president and CEO of Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles. “His passion for the well-being of clients will help make JFS Care the most trusted home care agency in Los Angeles.”

