Fans of Japanese cinema are invited to a Japan Foundation, Los Angeles screening of “Perfect Revolution” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. The romantic film by Jumpei Matsumoto is based on the true story of activist, Yoshihiko Kumashino, who raises awareness about the sexuality of disabled people through lectures and events. The film will be shown in English and Japanese with English subtitles. Admission is free. 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 100. jflalc.org.