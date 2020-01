Museums throughout Los Angeles will offer free admission on Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of the 15th annual “Museums Free-for-All” program. Over 40 museums presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history and science will open their doors to visitors.

“We’re proud to celebrate 15 years of ‘Free-for-All,’ welcoming visitors across Southern California to enjoy a wide variety of museums. It’s a great chance to revisit old favorites or discover something new,” said Jennifer Caballero, president of SoCal Museums and marketing director for the Skirball Cultural Center. “I’m always impressed by the range of cultural offerings. From cars to Cold War artifacts to modern art, there’s something for everyone.”

The offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum.

Participating museums include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Autry Museum of the American West, The Broad, California African American Museum, California Science Center, Cayton Children’s Museum, Craft Contemporary, Forest Lawn Museum, Getty Center Museum, Getty Villa Museum, Hammer Museum, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, MOCA, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and Skirball Cultural Center. The Museum of Tolerance will hold a day of free admission on Sunday, Jan. 26.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host an outdoor pop-up experience, which will take place along the outside of the construction fencing at the end of LACMA’s Kendall Concourse, the covered walkway connecting the east and west ends of LACMA’s campus.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members Leonard Engelman and Howard Berger will be the museum’s guests for the day. The Academy Award-winning makeup and special effects artists will be transforming four Academy Museum staff members using makeup and prosthetics. Visitors will get a chance to watch the transformations take place, ask questions about the makeup artists’ process and learn some techniques.

In the afternoon, Berger will show the public some small makeup techniques to turn oneself into truly terrifying creatures and characters.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit socalmuseums.org/free.