The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles presents “Minhwa, Encounter of Three Artists” running from Friday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 24, in the center’s art gallery.

The display is the center’s first exhibition of 2020 and is part of its “L.A. Art Project.”

Works by artists Cheong Hae Cheong, of Seoul, Korea, and Theresa W. Hwang and Soonja Yoo, both of Los Angeles, will be displayed. The exhibit includes 30 traditional and modern art pieces.

Minhwa is a traditional type of art that was popular during the Joseon dynasty from the 18th century to the beginning of 20th century. Until recently, Minhwa was thought to merely mimic the styles of the past, without reflections of the artist’s originality. Modern Minhwa art embraces the artists’ colors and contemporary trends while maintaining the traditional artistic methods. The exhibition will showcase the shift in Minhwa through works by artists who are leading the new trend.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (323)936-3014, or visit kccla.org.