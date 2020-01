The homeless population has increased. You can’t leave your home without having to negotiate with them on a daily basis. [It’s] very hard on everybody.

There seems to be more aggressive homeless, too. I’ve never had one chase me across the street before, nor yell at me when I try to walk by.

I’ve watched them die on the street, scream outside the [Beverly Hills] library, overdose in a gas station, beg me for money. Why is the public put in these traumatic situations just walking out their front doors?

It’s just time to speak out.

Kim Desautel

Los Angeles