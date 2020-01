Holocaust survivor Martha Sternbach will speak about her experiences on Monday, Jan. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. Sternbach was born in 1925 in Hungary. She enjoyed a peaceful life with her family until Nazi Germany invaded in 1944. Within a few months, her family was forced to live in a ghetto and later sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Sternbach was selected by the Nazis to work in a munitions factory and was later liberated by the British. After the war, she returned to Hungary and learned her immediate family had all perished. Sternbah emigrated to New York and has lived in California since 2016. A Q&A session follows the discussion. 100 S. The Grove Dr. (323)651-3704, lamoth.org.