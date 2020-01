Actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory and the Black Rebirth Collective present “Reaching Higher and Higher,” a community fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd.

The benefit will raise funds to support artists of color in need, including education programs, work development and residencies. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown will host the event, which will also include actress Kelly McCreary.

The charitable event will include red carpet arrivals, a silent auction and cocktail reception. It will feature award-winning Broadway actor and musician Chester Gregory performing “The Eve of Jackie,” a tribute to the legendary performer Jackie Wilson. “The Eve of Jackie” transports the audience back into the groove of the 1960s and examines Wilson’s life and passion for music, as well as the exploitation of his music. The production is set during Wilson’s final complete performance on Sept. 28, 1975, the day before he collapsed live on stage.

“We are extremely excited,” said Gregory, founder of the Black Rebirth Collective. “This fundraiser will make it possible for the BRC to fulfill its 2020-21 mission, which is to connect, nurture and support actors as they enter the creative process through training, readings and productions.”

The BRC is a nonprofit organization comprised of women of color with artistic roots in theater, television and film. Tickets start at $40. For information, visit thebrcollective.org.