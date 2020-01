Theatre Raymond Kabbaz welcomes guitarist Biréli Lagrène performing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Lagrène, of Alsace, France, is considered one of the world’s premiere practitioners of gypsy jazz. He will perform with saxophonist Frank Wolf and double bass player William Branard. Adult tickets are $40; $25 for students. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. (310)286-0553, trk.us.com.