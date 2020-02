The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will join the Medal of Honor Society and U.S. Vets for a breakfast on the issue of suicide and mental health wellness among veterans on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, near downtown Los Angeles.

Veterans and Medal of Honor recipients will share their experiences in candid, peer-to-peer mentor dialogues on veteran suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder, resilience, mental health and the importance of seeking help to address problems. Participants include Charles “Chuck” Hagemeister, U.S. Army (Ret.); Thomas “Tom” Kelley, U.S. Navy (Ret.); and Gary Littrell, U.S. Army (Ret.).

Medal of Honor recipients are uniquely qualified to have meaningful dialogues with other soldiers about resiliency, transitioning to civilian life and mental wellness challenges. Bob Hope Patriotic Hall is located at 1816 S. Figueroa St. For information, visit mva.lacounty.gov.