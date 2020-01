A woman who allegedly stabbed a female victim on Jan. 19 at a nightclub on Pico Boulevard is in custody and has been charged with murder, police said.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Catch One nightclub at 4067 W. Pico Blvd. The victim, Iman Wright, of Lakewood, was attending a special event at the nightclub when she was stabbed, said Det. Herman Frettlohr, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit.

“There was an ongoing dispute between the victim and her ex-girlfriend, and the ex-girlfriend’s friend stabbed the victim,” Frettlohr added. “We found [the suspect} through video, witnesses and detectives’ investigation.”

The suspect, Elaine DeLeon Gutierrez, who Frettlohr said is in her 30s, fled after the stabbing and was located later the same day at a motel in Ventura. The detective added that the ex-girlfriend, who was not identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“She tried to intercede between the two,” Frettlohr said. “The people just got heated and it escalated.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call investigators at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.