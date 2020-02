U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) has introduced the Every Veteran Counts Act, which would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct an updated national survey of veterans.

“The veteran population is ever-changing and by conducting national surveys, we can ensure that Congress, [the] VA and other stakeholders understand this evolving veteran population so we can better identify their needs and effectively address them,” Brownley said.

To date, the VA has conducted six national surveys of veterans. The surveys are conducted approximately every decade, with the last survey identifying veteran demographics, changing trends in the veteran population, and utilization and awareness of VA benefits and services completed in 2010. The new law will require the VA to conduct a national survey of veterans to determine changes or trends in the veteran population and better identify the needs of veterans.

