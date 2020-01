Join the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, for its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Visitors can celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rat with festivities including a chalk art presentation, balloon twister, dragon puppet craft station, Chinese calligraphy, lion dances, kung fu demonstration and a performance by local illusionist Joseph Tran. The family-oriented afternoon will be held on the Market Plaza and there will be “Lucky 8” specials on food and merchandise.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.