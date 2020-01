The Edward Cella Art & Architecture gallery closed on Jan. 4, and will be in residence at the Thomas Lavin Showroom at the Pacific Design Center starting on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Edward Cella will be available every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment to meet with visitors and share works from the gallery.

Cella’s “An Artful Life” is free and open to the public in the showroom through Sunday, March 1. The exhibition features paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics and glass from a number of artists in a domestic-like setting.

The Thomas Lavin Showroom is located at 8687 Melrose Ave., Suite B310, West Hollywood.

For information, call (323)525-0053, or visit edwardcella.com.