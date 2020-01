The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multifamily rental housing developments selected through the No Place Like Home Program. The 10 projects will receive a total of $100.2 million in NPLH funds.

On April 30, the Los Angeles County Development Authority, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, issued its first NPLH Notice of funding availability for $207 million. While an initial amount of $207 million was made available, over $500 million in project funding was requested for 68 projects. After the completion of technical review, the LACDA recommended 58 projects to receive funding to the LACDA’s Board of Commissioners, which will increase the county’s supply of affordable supportive housing by 3,600 units.

Of the 58 projects recommended, 36 projects have been approved. The 10 most recent projects will create a total of 821 units.

“With the support of the board and the ongoing investments of local and state funding, we will continue to increase the housing stock so that valuable members of our county, including families, veterans and seniors, will have quality housing that they can afford,” said Emilio Salas, acting executive director of the LACDA.

The total NPLH Program funding allocation to Los Angeles County will be approximately $700 million, with the total allocation based on the results of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point-in-Time homeless count.