U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), a member of the Executive Committee of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, took part in numerous activities on Jan. 13 in recognition of Korean American Day. The special date commemorates the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States on Jan. 13, 1903.

“As the representative to Koreatown in Los Angeles – home to the largest Korean community of any congressional district – I’ve seen firsthand the countless contributions Korean Americans have made to American life, from the private and public sectors to the world of art, food, education and entrepreneurship,” Gomez said. “In 2005, both Democrats and Republicans united to unanimously pass legislation recognizing the contributions of Korean Americans, making Jan. 13 ‘Korean American Day’ in honor of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants. Let’s honor their descendants by prioritizing policies that improve the quality of life of Korean American families and the communities they call home.”

On Jan. 13, Gomez gave a floor speech honoring the numerous contributions Korean Americans have made to society and their influence on life in the United States.

Gomez recently welcomed Joan Lee as a field deputy in his Los Angeles office, 350 S. Bixel St., #120. Lee will serve as a liaison to Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo and Historic Filipinotown.

For information, email joan.lee@mail.house.gov.