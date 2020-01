Re “Special 30th Anniversary Issue of the Beverly Press”

May I add my “hooray” to the congratulations the Beverly Press/Park Labrea News will receive from its many devoted readers. Deservedly so.

Through the years, I have often noted how the Beverly Press has set an example of true journalism avoiding bias, for the other newspapers in our area to follow.

Starting as a newsletter in 1946 when Park La Brea was built, it was soon established as a newspaper to cover the local community, including Miracle Mile, Hancock Park and the Fairfax district. Later it expanded into West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Its staff provides what is undoubtedly the best news coverage for those of us who live and work in these communities.

George Epstein

Detroit Street