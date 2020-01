On Thursday, Jan. 16, actress and comedian Chelsea London Lloyd will host a podcast launch party for “Dying of Laughter” featuring a special discussion about breast cancer with Dr. Erica Silver, a genetics counselor and breast health specialist, and Devin Sidell, an actress and producer. Lloyd will serve as moderator.

The event will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with the speaker series and Q&A. Subjects for discussion include BRCA – what it is, how to get tested and why it affects so many Jewish women; breast health tips for women of all ages; and addressing the how’s, when’s and why’s of screening. Guests will enjoy mingling, light bites, cake, wine and a raffle.

“Dying of Laughter” with Chelsea London Lloyd is a podcast featuring interviews of millennial comedians and funny-at-heart humans with a deceased parent or sibling. Lloyd is extremely passionate about this concept, having grown up with two sick parents (ALS and breast cancer). She lost her dad to ALS after a 15-year journey and is now watching her mom’s stage 4 metastatic breast cancer journey for the second time. “One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in the course of their lifetime. Early detection and being aware of your predisposition for this disease can be crucial,” said Susan Cymrot, Lloyd’s mother. Bonus episodes on the podcast include interviews with grief counselors, funeral directors, survivors, previvors, therapists, life coaches, oncologists and genetic counselors.

Lloyd was recently appeared on “Schooled” and “Barry,” and has done dozens of viral sketches, commercials and parodies for Alaska Airlines, AwesomenessTV, Snapchat, Buzzfeed, Fullscreen, and Verizon go90. Lloyd performed on a comedic rap team and does stand-up around town at clubs including the Laugh Factory-Hollywood, The Comedy Store Hollywood, The Comedy Store La Jolla, Flappers, The Alamo and festivals like SF SketchFest 2019, US Comedy Competition x Golden Artists Ent Semi-Finalist 2019, OC Comedy Festival | Best of Fest 2018.

The event will take place at 7115 Melrose Ave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $15, and tickets at the door are $20.

To purchase tickets or for information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dying-of-laughter-launch-party-an-evening-with-dr-erica-silver-genetics-counselor-breast-health-tickets-86987996439, or chelswhoelse.com.