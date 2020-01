Classic film fans won’t want to miss a screening of “Salt of the Earth” (1954) on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Autry Museum of the American West’s Wells Fargo Theater. Blacklisted by the Hollywood establishment for its depiction of labor activism, the film was inspired by the true story of a strike in New Mexico and featured actual miners and their families. Dr. Ana Elizabeth Rosas, of the University of California, Irvine, will also lead a discussion on mid-20th-century Latinx labor activism in U.S. mining towns and the role of women as community advocates and laborers in the mining economy. Screening is free with $14 museum admission. 4700 Western Heritage Way. (323)667-2000, theautry.org.