On Saturday, Jan. 11, Lowell Ryan Projects will open “This & That,” the first solo exhibition in Los Angeles by California artist John Millei in 10 years.

The exhibition features new paintings that bridge formalism and implied figures. Rendered in sweeping brushstrokes and reduced to a few economic gestures, viewers can discern faces and hands in the large-scale paintings.

Interested in heads and hands not only because those are the tools of the artist, Millei is also depicting loved ones. After decades of exploring subjects and styles, these new paintings pull from his personal experience as a parent.

An opening reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, and the exhibition will be on view to the public for free through Feb. 22. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Lowell Ryan Projects is located at 4851 W. Adams Blvd. For information, call (323)998-0063, or visit lowellryanprojects.com.