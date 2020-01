The California Alliance for Arts Education has announced that Tom DeCaigny will become the organization’s new executive director, effective Feb. 24.

DeCaigny brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in nonprofit, arts, education, cultural, philanthropic and government institutions to the position. “The California Alliance for Arts Education is truly excited for Tom to become our next leader. He possesses a unique range of executive, strategic and policy expertise, substantial experience advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and a deep commitment to arts education,” said Paul Richman, board chairman for the California Alliance for Arts Education. “Tom also has great vision and is a natural coalition-builder. He is the perfect person to lead the alliance boldly into the future, building on the excellent progress we’ve made during the past decade under the leadership of retiring executive director Joe Landon. This is truly a great moment for the students of California, especially those who have been underserved and lack access to quality arts education programs. We are confident Tom will be relentless in advocating for them.”

DeCaigny has close ties with the California Alliance for Arts Education, having served on the Committee for Legislation and as board treasurer from 2008 to 2015.

Most recently, DeCaigny was the director of cultural affairs at the San Francisco Arts Commission, a $40 million city department that champions the arts. During his eight years at the arts commission, DeCaigny turned around a struggling city agency, led a successful ballot measure that increased hotel tax funding for the arts and arts education, set a policy agenda advancing space affordability and racial equity, strengthened relationships and tripled grant dollars for the arts sector. He also held leadership positions with national and global organizations including the U.S. Urban Arts Federation and World Cities Culture Forum.

“I’m honored to accept the appointment as the California Alliance for Arts Education’s next executive director. As a working-class kid growing up in rural northern Minnesota, a public school drama teacher helped save my life,” DeCaigny said. “All young people, especially those young people who face barriers because of racial inequity and economic inequality, deserve the right to a high-quality public arts education and the opportunities that follow. The alliance is an organization that’s been near and dear to my heart for decades and I couldn’t be more excited to build on its demonstrated success as a policy and advocacy leader in the State of California.”

For information, visit artsed411.org.