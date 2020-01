Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) recently joined Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez and others to celebrate the introduction of Assembly Bill 1862, which would provide a pathway to a free bachelor’s degree in the California State University System.

“The cost of a bachelor’s degree is just too damn high. Our students deserve the chance to earn a degree without being burdened by overwhelming debt,” Santiago said. “Providing two years of tuition-free CSU means students will save tens of thousands of dollars while earning their bachelor’s degree. AB 1862 puts that dream within reach for California students and their families.”

Currently, full-time students can attend a community college free for their first two years. At a time when most students are taking on insurmountable debt to earn their degrees, the bill will expand upon the California College Promise program by providing two years of tuition-free CSU to community college transfer students.

Plans call for AB 1862 to be considered in the Assembly Higher Education Committee in March or April.