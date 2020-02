State legislators recently introduced a bill to address an increase in car burglaries throughout California.

Assembly Bill 1921, authored by state Assembly Members Tyler Diep (R-Huntington Beach) and Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), and state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), will make it easier to prosecute auto burglaries by eliminating the need to prove that a vehicle’s doors were locked when the theft occurred.

“Car break-ins have become so common and lucrative that thieves are traveling from the Bay Area to Los Angeles to commit these crimes.,” Diep said. “AB 1921 is a common-sense bill to reduce one of the most common types of property crimes in the state. It is unacceptable that current law puts the burden of proof on the victim and allows burglars to escape the consequences of their actions. It is time to pass this bill and stop the break-ins.”

For years, there has been a steady increase of auto burglaries in California, according to police. Numerous reports from throughout the state have surfaced about increases in vehicle break-ins, including in the Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood and Wilshire divisions.

“Auto break-ins are at epidemic levels. These crimes harm neighborhoods and badly hurt people who can’t afford to keep fixing their car windows and who rely on their cars to survive,” Weiner said. “People who break into cars must be held accountable. We need to close this ridiculous loophole that allows people who break into cars to avoid consequences.”

AB 1921 will specify that auto-burglary is the forcible entry of a vehicle with intent to commit theft. Forcible entry of a vehicle will be defined as damaging the exterior of a vehicle or the use of a tool or device to manipulate the locks. The bill is co-authored by a bipartisan coalition of senators and assembly members from throughout California. For information, visit leginfo.legisla-ture.ca.gov.