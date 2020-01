The city of Beverly Hills will launch a series of free, educational workshops addressing key sustainability practices beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Each workshop, led by experts in the field, will be dedicated to circular economics, food waste and reduction, and water resources.

“The city of Beverly Hills is committed to letting its businesses and residents know about the impacts of climate change and what we, as a community, can do to minimize our carbon footprint,” Director of Public Works Shana Epstein said. “This workshop series is an example of our dedication to get the word out and be part of a solution.”

Workshop speakers include Dr. Woodrow W. Clark II, a Beverly Hills resident and former contributing scientist to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Bernadet Garcia-Silva, project manager for the Los Angeles County Food Redistribution Initiative; and Caryn Mandelbaum, who oversees the Water Program at Environment Now.

The workshops will be held on Jan. 30, Feb. 12 and March 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Gallery at Beverly Hills City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Dr. For information, call (310)285-2467, or visit beverlyhills.org.