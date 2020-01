Five candidates are running in the March 3 vote for Beverly Hills City Council, and three of them will be kicking off their campaigns on Sunday, Jan. 5. A fourth contender will hold an event the morning of Jan. 6.

On Jan. 5, incumbent Councilman Julian Gold will hold his campaign kickoff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 616 N. Canon Drive. Gold, who was first elected to the council in 2011 and has twice served as mayor, plans to deliver a speech at noon.

When he announced his intention to run for reelection last year, Gold said he wants to help guide the city through the changes of the coming years, such as the ongoing subway work and renovations to La Cienega Park. On his website, he lists health, safety, strategic planning, communication and fiscal management as some of his top priorities. For information, visit goldforbeverlyhills.com.

Incumbent Councilwoman Lili Bosse, who was first elected to the council in 2011 and has served as mayor two times, will hold her campaign kickoff on Jan. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at 804 N. Linden Drive. Bosse plans to speak at 12:45 p.m.

On her website, Bosse said the coming years will see many changes and challenges for Beverly Hills, and in order to maintain the city’s quality of life and safety, financial stability will be the key. She lists budget accountability, open government, safety and security, strategic planning and education as her priorities. For information, visit lilibosse.com.

On Jan. 5, Planning Commissioner Lori Greene Gordon will hold her campaign kickoff event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 807 N. Bedford Drive, and she plans to speak at 1:30 p.m. Gordon has served as a planning commissioner since 2015.

On her website, Gordon said her priorities are to protect the residential lifestyle of Beverly Hills, streamline the planning process, reduce excessive City Council expenditures, provide new commercial opportunities, decrease high fees and support the city’s quality of life. For information, visit votelori2020.com.

Technologist Robin Rowe will host a coffee meetup to kick off his campaign at Le Pain Quotidien, located at 9630 S. Santa Monica Blvd., from 8 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 6. Rowe has served on the city’s Technology Committee since 2016.

Rowe has pledged to not accept any campaign donations and to limit his campaign expenditures to $2,000. On his website, he said he is running to bring modern ideas to the City Council, such as the creation of a mobile application for street parking, the implementation of more green energy, using artificial intelligence to reduce traffic and cut pollution, and making the city more business- and tourism-friendly. For information, visit robinsrowe.com.

Rabbi Sidney “Simcha” Green, a retired modern orthodox rabbi and Jewish educator, said he does not plan to hold a kickoff event. Green has lived in Beverly Hills for four years.

Green said he wants to represent the needs of seniors, use the City Council to strengthen the bond between people of different faiths in the city and encourage interfaith education, and allow cannabis businesses to operate within the city of Beverly Hills. For information, call (424)302-0114.