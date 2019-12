Santa Claus arrived early for the children of Park La Brea in this photograph in the Dec. 18, 1958, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article included the headline, “Christmas is for children,” and the photograph showed Mrs. Leon Kellman with her two daughters and several other children of neighbors excitedly gazing up at the jolly man in red. The group was thrilled to see Santa atop the garden apartments near Tower 18. The festive event marked a memorable holiday for all, the article read.