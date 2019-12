The Dec. 8, 1955, issue of the Park Labrea News included an ad for Tom Bergin’s Old Horseshoe, the beloved Irish pub at 840 S. Fairfax Ave. Tom Bergin’s was a favorite place among sports fans and offered a bus trip to the Rose Bowl game that year between UCLA and Michigan State. For the past two years, the restaurant and pub was closed while it changed ownership. Tom Bergin’s reopened to the public under new management on Dec. 14 and is currently open Monday and Thursday through Saturday, with more days of operation expected soon.