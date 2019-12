The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, invites the public to celebrate the holidays with music, festive decorations and the annual Hanukkah celebration.

The Christmas tree glistens with lights and a giant Lego menorah will soon be lit.

From Friday, Dec. 20, through Tuesday, Dec. 24, the market will host festive entertainment and fun family activities. Children can enjoy animal cork and snowman crafts, and the Nutcracker Marionette Show will be held on the Plaza. Musical acts performing this year include Einstein Brown’s Calypso Christmas, the Dickensian strolling carolers, Dave Stuckey & The Hoot Owls, Susie Hansen Latin Jazz, the Noelle’s Doo Wop Christmas and Mariachi Fiesta.

Celebrate Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Make candles and participate in arts and crafts sessions with PJ Library, and enjoy face painting and live entertainment by Jason Mesches. Guests can also help build a giant Lego menorah with Miracle Mile Chabad. Rabbi Fischer will light the menorah at 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also offering gift wrapping on the Plaza from Dec. 19-21, and Dec. 23-24. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s Hollywood branch.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, call (323)933-9211, or visit farmersmarketla.com.