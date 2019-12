The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents “Ledisi: The Legend of Little Girl Blue,” a journey into the lives of Nina Simone and Ledisi, from Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 29, in the Lovelace Studio Theater.

Created by and starring 12-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Ledisi, “The Legend of Little Girl Blue” is directed by eight-time Grammy winner Gregg Field; written by Ledisi Young and Ron Young; and produced by five-time Tony Award-nominee Suzi Dietz and Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter.

The production mixes classical, jazz, and rhythm and blues sounds with storytelling of the musical bond between Ledisi, an artist from the present, influenced by Simone, a legend from the past.

In a nightclub-style setting, Ledisi portrays herself, her mother and Simone as she returns to her roots in jazz, performing her classics reimagined with strings and big band horns.

“Nina Simone’s legacy lifted me and reminded me to be proud of my skin and embrace the walk I was given,” Ledisi said. “Her music lets me know I am not alone in my journey.”

All performances are at 8 p.m., with additional matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Special 7:30 p.m. showings will be held in place of an 8 p.m. showing on Sundays Dec. 15 and 29. An additional matinee will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

The show’s running time is approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

To purchase tickets or for information, call (310)746-4000, or visit thewallis.org/nina.