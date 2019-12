The Wallis announced that Wallis ambassadors Arline and Buddy Pepp are matching year-end contributions up to $100,000. With support and the Pepp’s matching contribution, The Wallis will continue to provide educational offerings and artistic programming like the Miracle Project, right. An inclusive musical theater ensemble for individuals of all abilities, the Miracle Project hosts classes at The Wallis on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, presents an original musical in the spring and hosts weeklong camps in the summer. For information and to donate, visit tickets.thewallis.org/dev/contribute.aspx.